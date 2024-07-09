 Hearing: Proposed vacation of portion of 100th St SW – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Hearing: Proposed vacation of portion of 100th St SW

· · Leave a Comment ·

On Monday, August 5, 2024 at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, the Lakewood City Council will hear public testimony on the proposed vacation of a portion of 100th Street SW lying west of Dekoven Drive and east of Steilacoom Lake, a street end abutting a body of water, pursuant to RCW 35.79.035.

The area is public access, it is proposed to be vacated, and anyone objecting to the proposed vacation should attend the public hearing or send a letter indicating the objection to the City Clerk, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 or BSchumacher@cityoflakewood.us prior to the hearing.

This hearing will take place in the City Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington. All persons will have an opportunity to present their oral comments at the hearing. You may also attend via Zoom, meeting ID: 868 7263 2373 or by telephone Dial +1 (253) 215- 8782 and enter meeting ID: 868 7263 2373.

For further information about this matter, please contact Franc Sawatzki, Associate Civil Engineer, PWEpermits@cityoflakewood.us.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.