Hearing: Proposed vacation of portion of 100th St SW – The Suburban Times

On Monday, August 5, 2024 at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, the Lakewood City Council will hear public testimony on the proposed vacation of a portion of 100th Street SW lying west of Dekoven Drive and east of Steilacoom Lake, a street end abutting a body of water, pursuant to RCW 35.79.035.

The area is public access, it is proposed to be vacated, and anyone objecting to the proposed vacation should attend the public hearing or send a letter indicating the objection to the City Clerk, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 or BSchumacher@cityoflakewood.us prior to the hearing.

This hearing will take place in the City Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington. All persons will have an opportunity to present their oral comments at the hearing. You may also attend via Zoom, meeting ID: 868 7263 2373 or by telephone Dial +1 (253) 215- 8782 and enter meeting ID: 868 7263 2373.

For further information about this matter, please contact Franc Sawatzki, Associate Civil Engineer, PWEpermits@cityoflakewood.us.