July 16 Workshop on Doing Business With the City of Tacoma – The Suburban Times

July 16 Workshop on Doing Business With the City of Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — As part of its ongoing work to address disparities for historically underutilized businesses owned by minorities, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, the City of Tacoma’s Equity in Contracting (EIC) team is hosting a workshop on doing business with the City of Tacoma. The workshop will be conducted in a hybrid format, with in person and virtual options to attend, on July 16from 2 – 3 PM. Registration details are available at makeittacoma.com.

The following items will be covered:

  • An overview of the City’s EIC Program
  • The City’s bidding, contracting and procurement process
  • Subscribing to the City’s “Contracting Opportunities” webpage
  • How to find solicitations
  • Registering to be on the City’s “Bid Holder List”
  • What the City of Tacoma purchases
  • What it means to be a “certified business” and why it is important
  • Business licenses required to work in Tacoma
  • Costs associated with licensing, insurance and bonding
  • Taxes

There will also be a Q&A period with City representatives.

Community members with questions or requests to receive information in an alternate format can contact Linda Cerna at lcerna@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 453-9488.

