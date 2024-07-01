 Village at Chambers Bay Parking Meters Go Live July 22 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Village at Chambers Bay Parking Meters Go Live July 22

· · Leave a Comment ·

Initial installation of new parking meters along Market Place West in the Village at Chambers Bay is underway. The meter heads will be installed on July 8 and 9 and tested for several days afterward. They should be active on Monday, July 22.

The 90-minute meters cost $0.50 for the first half hour. Additional 15-minute increments are $0.25, with the fee being $1.50 for the full 90-minutes allowed. The meters are active from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays and accept coins, credit cards and the PaybyPhone app. Parking is free on Sundays and holidays. ADA stalls are not metered.

There are eight stalls around Market Court and two additional parallel stalls on Market Street by the Civic Building that offer free 15-minute parking for quick stops. In addition, there are more than 500 free parking spaces in the Village at Chambers Bay garage and free parking along Bridgeport Way West.

The new meters will support fair and equitable turnover of parking spots for patrons of Village businesses.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.