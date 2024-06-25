Clover Park School District June 2024 Board Review – The Suburban Times

District Honors 38 at Retirement Reception

The district honored its 38 retirees at its annual Retirement Reception led by Superintendent Banner before the school board meeting on Monday, June 10.

June 10 Regular Meeting

During its June 10 meeting, the CPSD Board of Directors heard a report from Superintendent Ron Banner.

Superintendent’s Report

In his report, Banner discussed CPSD’s 2024 Retirement Ceremony, student achievement and community engagement.

Banner recognized the 38 retirees who will be leaving the district this year and celebrated the 17 retirees who attended the retirement ceremony prior to the board meeting.

The district completed graduation ceremonies for Gravelly Lake K-12 Academy (GLA), the GLA Transition Program, Harrison Preparatory School, and Lakes and Clover Park high schools. Diplomas were awarded to 668 students.

Summer school is scheduled to begin on June 24 and will run until July 19.

Custer and Idlewild elementary schools participated in Lemonade Day on June 8 by running student-made lemonade stands at local businesses throughout the city of Lakewood and in Custer’s parking lot.

CPSD will again be partnering with the Lakewood Family YMCA to provide middle and high school students with Late Nite, a safe space to enjoy activities with peers. The program will run from Monday through Friday each week this summer.

CPSD honored Cheri Arkell, Lisa Boyd, Baron Coleman and LaMarco Mitchell with a Community Leadership Award at the Washington Association of School Administrators awards ceremony.

As part of the Individual Action Agenda, the Board of Directors:

Approved a resolution that authorizes the construction of playground improvements for Dower Elementary School.

Approved the extension of Superintendent Banner’s contract for an additional year, through June 30, 2027.

The next regular meeting of the school board will be Monday, July 8, at 6 p.m.

June 17 Planning Meeting/Retreat

The school board held a regular meeting/retreat on June 17. During the workshop, board members heard updates on the development of the 2024-25 school year budget, received a presentation of the accountability plan, received an overview of the cell phone policy committee and reviewed the district’s need for a server replacement.

2024-25 Budget Update

The Assistant Superintendent of Business Services and Capital Projects Greg Hart presented an update on the 2024-25 draft budget development process. He discussed enrollment projections, expenditures and revenues.

The district provided community budget workshops on March 19 and May 21 in an effort to engage citizens in the budget process. A ThoughtExchange survey on priorities to support student learning was also conducted.

The school board is scheduled to approve the 2024-25 school year budget on July 8, 2024, following a public hearing.

Accountability Plan

The superintendent’s council provided a presentation on the board accountability plan, highlighting progress on each goal. The six goals are student growth/student achievement, parent and community engagement, communication with stakeholders, supportive learning environment for students, recruitment, staff retention and professional development, and fiscal responsibilities. The board had an opportunity to ask questions.

Cell Phone Policy Committee Overview

Dr. Gloria Henderson, assistant superintendent of secondary schools, led a cell phone policy committee for the purpose of laying the groundwork and providing input for socially positive and academically forward use of cell phones while on Clover Park School District campuses and when engaging in school-related activities.

Review of the Server Replacement

Deputy Superintendent Brian Laubach noted the core district server infrastructure on the Nutanix platform is approaching end of life and end of support. Nutanix has a roughly five-year refresh cycle on their systems. The system currently in place is over 6 years old. The Nutanix servers host core district services including, Active Directory, Munis Business Objects and Self Service, Azure Syncing, Destiny, Print services, lighting/heating controls, and several more.

This purchase will replace the Nutanix servers with current technology with a life expectancy of five to six years. A recommendation to approve the purchase will be included on the July 8, 2024, regular meeting agenda.