Important Fireworks Reminders – The Suburban Times

With Independence Day just around the corner, U.P. residents are reminded that the only fireworks legal for discharge in University Place are non-aerial and non-explosive fountains, cones, novelty (snakes, poppers), smoke balls and sparklers. Fireworks can only be discharged in the city on July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight. For more information, visit Fireworks Rules & Guidelines or email UPPublicSafety@cityofup.com with questions.

If you want to report fireworks violations, visit FireworksReport.com between June 28 through July 7 to report violations to South Sound 911. Online reporting is easy. Simply provide a valid address where the violation occurred, the complainant’s name, and phone number. The information is then made available to law enforcement agencies electronically or over the radio.

July 4 is the single busiest day for South Sound 911 call takers and dispatchers when call volumes often double. In 2022, residents submitted 909 complaints via FireworksReport.com. This saved approximately 45 hours of dispatcher’s time, allowing 911 call takers to focus on true emergencies, including emergencies resulting from fireworks, such as fires and injuries.