New Homes Break Ground in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Mike Higgins.

Pacific Lifestyle Homes, a leading Northwest homebuilder, announced today the beginning of sales of a newly opened community in Lakewood, Washington.

The Neighborhood, Austin Court, features 9 new homes, with 2 being sold before the opening. Each home is situated on easy to maintain homesites that range from 7,500-9,000 square feet. Pricing will begin in the high $600’s.

Austin Court is walking distance to Fort Steilacoom Park, a 340-acre outdoor paradise with hiking & biking trails, a dog park and ball field.

“We are excited to offer the homes at Austin Court. We have already seen strong demand for these homes with two already being sold before opening. They are in a great area and the single-level floorplans we offer are very hard to find,” said Matt Lewis, Puget Sound Division President of Pacific Lifestyle Homes.

The floor plans include some of the company’s most popular ranging from 1805 to 2305 square feet, with 3-5 bedrooms and 2 or 2.5 bathrooms. Plans feature from 2-3 car garages. Buyers can choose from a variety of the popular one-level rambler designs, with two-story plan also available.

Home designs in Austin Court will offer features like covered outdoor living spaces and interior plan features such as, lofts, bonus rooms, and dens that could be transformed into whatever space the buyer wishes. Buyers can choose from a productive home office, media room, hobby space, home gym, or simply a second family room to unwind and relax.

Pacific Lifestyle Homes offers buyers the opportunity to personalize their home at their Tacoma design studio. Buyers can view and choose from multiple selections; from their inviting front door to carpet and backsplash tile. Other features include various fireplace options, hardware, hard surfaces and more.

All homes in the neighborhood include: a complimentary finish package including features such as “Smart Home” technology, first floor 9’ ceilings, stainless steel appliances, quartz slab countertops in kitchen and primary bathroom, gas fireplace, a USB wall charger, standard front yard landscaping and more.

The Smart Home Technology Package features programmable lights, climate, and locks to the two Amazon Echo devices included in each home. Buyers can monitor their home remotely and program music, temperature and security settings. Every home at Austin Court is wired to be EV ready.

Buyers interested in the homes can call (877) 500-5675 for more information. Community GPS address is 8716 104th Street Southwest, Lakewood, Washington.

About Pacific Lifestyle Homes

Pacific Lifestyle Homes was founded in 1996. Since its inception, the company has built more than 3,000 homes throughout the Pacific Northwest area. Pacific Lifestyle Homes is one of the most celebrated builders in southwest Washington and northern Oregon. In 2018 Professional Builder Magazine selected the company as their prestigious National Housing Quality Gold Award. In 2013, the company opened a separate Puget Sound division of the company, headquartered in Tacoma. Learn more at www.pacificlifestylehomes.com.