Interim Lakewood Pierce County Library update – The Suburban Times

Interior and exterior progress continues in the installation of the interim Lakewood Pierce County Library.

Electrical wiring is complete and this month, contractors will begin to install the exterior siding and paint the interior walls. If the construction plan holds, the projected opening date of the interim Lakewood Library is late summer.

Check out the video below of work underway!

Long-term Lakewood Libraries

The Big One, the Douglas fir slice, was moved to Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood last week.

Contractors are preparing the site on Wildaire Road SW to clean up any hazardous material, then will send recyclable materials to be recycled and remove building debris. The contractor projects the demolition process to take several months to complete.

Current Lakewood Library Services

The Pierce County Library System offers pop-up libraries and services with community partners throughout Lakewood. You may check out books, movies and other materials as well as participate in classes and events at the pop-up libraries and community places.

Visit lakewoodlib.pcls.us for up-to-date info on services and locations. Following is a menu of some of the classes and events:

Tillicum Talks Books

Monday, June 17, 4-5 p.m.

Tillicum Pierce County Library

Join others in the community to discuss a different genre each month. June’s theme: Books about books, reading or writing.

Family Story Time

Tuesday, June 18 and 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Lakewood City Hall (Council Chambers), 6000 Main St. SW

Tuesday, June 18 and 25, 5-6 p.m.

Fort Steilacoom Park, 8714 87th Ave. SW, Lakewood

Enjoy stories, art activities, rhymes, singing and fingerplays for the whole family.

Lakewood Farmers Market Pop-Up

Tuesday, June 18 and 25, 2-7 p.m.

Fort Steilacoom Park, 8714 87th Ave. SW, Lakewood

Connect with your library at the weekly farmers market!

Library Pop-Up

Thursday, June 20 and 27, 9 a.m.-noon

Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW

Access limited library services.

Cuentos Bilingües: Spanish/English Story Time/Cuentos en Español e Inglés

Thursday, June 20 and 27, 11 a.m.-noon

Lakewood Family Resource Center, 11150 Gravelly Lake Drive SW

Saturday, June 22 and 29, 1-1:30 p.m.

Tillicum Pierce County Library

Disfrute libros bilingües, rimas, canciones y arte con Miss Bryna! Enjoy bilingual books, rhymes, songs and art with Miss Bryna!

Toddler Story Time

Wednesday, June 26, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Lakewood Family Resource Center, 11150 Gravelly Lake Drive SW

Enjoy simple picture books, songs, fingerplays and movement games.

Library Pop-Up: In Collaboration with Nourish Mobile Food Bank

Wednesday, June 26, 1-3 p.m.

Clover Park Technical College (Bldg. 5), 4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood

Wednesday, June 26, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom (Lot D), 9401 Farwest Dr. SW, Lakewood

Thursday, June 27, 1-3 p.m.

Bates Technical College (South Campus Building A), 2201 South 78th St., Tacoma

Access limited library services and a mobile food bank.

Mystical Ventriloquist Vikki/Ventrílocuo Místico Vikki

Saturday, June 29, 2-3 p.m.

Tillicum/Woodbrook Community Center, 14916 Washington Ave. SW

Enjoy fun puppets and a great show with an award-winning ventriloquist! All ages.

Please enjoy services at nearby DuPont, Steilacoom, Tillicum and University Place Pierce County Libraries.