Music on the Square Begins July 10 – The Suburban Times

Mark your calendars and plan to be in Market Square every Wednesday from July 10 through Aug. 28 to hear great live music from some of the Northwest’s most popular musicians. The music begins at 6 p.m. but be sure to leave time to buy dinner from each week’s featured food truck or from a local eatery. Take a look at this year’s schedule of artists and food trucks:

July 10 : The Joel Astley Band and the Lumpia Love food truck offering fresh Filipino fare.

: The Joel Astley Band and the Lumpia Love food truck offering fresh Filipino fare. July 17 : Flor de Luna’s Latin-inspired sounds and Tacos Mirrey food truck’s grilled prime beef tacos.

: Flor de Luna’s Latin-inspired sounds and Tacos Mirrey food truck’s grilled prime beef tacos. July 24 : Pearl Django gypsy jazz and burgers from Boss Mama’s Kitchen food truck.

: Pearl Django gypsy jazz and burgers from Boss Mama’s Kitchen food truck. July 31 : Lavon Hardison and South Sound Express jazz, blues and soul with eats from the Corndoggery food truck.

: Lavon Hardison and South Sound Express jazz, blues and soul with eats from the Corndoggery food truck. Aug. 7 : Mark Hurwitz and Gin Creek’s blues, soul, funk and roots rock accompanied by the Corndoggery’s hand-dipped corn dogs.

: Mark Hurwitz and Gin Creek’s blues, soul, funk and roots rock accompanied by the Corndoggery’s hand-dipped corn dogs. Aug. 14 : Billy Stoops and the Dirt Angels Americana, rock, blues, country and original songs and Jack’s Savory Pies food truck’s homemade flaky crusts and tasty fillings.

: Billy Stoops and the Dirt Angels Americana, rock, blues, country and original songs and Jack’s Savory Pies food truck’s homemade flaky crusts and tasty fillings. Aug. 21 : The Chris Eger Band’s award-winning blues and the return of the Tacos Mirrey food truck.

: The Chris Eger Band’s award-winning blues and the return of the Tacos Mirrey food truck. Aug. 28: King Kom Beaux Cajun-inspired swampy blues, boogie and rock spiced up by Boss Mama’s Kitchen food truck.

Music on the Square is a free event brought to you by the City of University Place.