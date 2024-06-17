Here Comes The Dress: THS Monthly Program – The Suburban Times

Join Tacoma Historical Society for our June monthly program presented by THS Curator, Elizabeth Korsmo. Five wedding dresses from the THS collection and two loaned dresses, will be on display for the first time and for one night only. Elizabeth will share the stories behind the Tacoma women who wore them and changing dress styles, from the late Victorian Era to the late 20th Century. Guests will have the opportunity to get a close look at each wedding dress and ask the curator questions.

Refreshments will be provided. Doors open at 6:00pm for exhibit viewing; the talk begins at 6:30pm. This event is FREE or by donation. Donations can be made through Ludus or at the door.

RSVP: https://tacomahistory.ludus.com/show_page.php?show_id=200456862

This event is generously sponsored by Tacoma Creates.

For questions, call (253)472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org.