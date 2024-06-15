Quick Quack Car Wash files project applications in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Project applications have been filed with the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department. The following is a description of the applications and the process for review. The applications and listed studies may be reviewed by contacting the Lead Planner assigned to the project or by visiting the online permit portal and searching for the associated application number.

APPLICATION NUMBER AND NAME: 11568, 11570 Quick Quack Car Wash CUP and SEPA

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant is proposing the construction of a Quick Quack Car Wash that will feature a 108-foot tunnel with three (3) vehicle queuing lanes. Site improvements will include fourteen (14) parking spaces with vacuums, two (2) trash enclosures, utility connections, exterior lot lighting, stormwater improvements, and landscaping. The property consists of two (2) parcels (APN 0220331027; 0220331028) that span 0.81 acres (35,651 square feet). There is an existing eight (8) unit apartment complex that will be demolished for the new construction. The subject property is zoned as Neighborhood Commercial 1 (NC1).

PROJECT LOCATION: 8618 Steilacoom Blvd SW APN 0220331027; 0220331028

ZONING: Neighborhood Commercial 1 (NC1)

PERMIT APPLICATION DATE: March 22, 2024

DATE APPLICATION DEEMED COMPLETE: April 15th, 2024

OTHER PERMITS/PLANS WHICH MAY BE REQUIRED: BLA, SEPA (11570), Design Review (11573)

Environmental Review: SEPA review is required for the project. Pursuant to WAC 197-11-355 the City is electing to use the optional DNS process. The SEPA threshold determination for this proposal is expected to be a Determination of Non-significance (DNS), which may include standard mitigation measures, and the project review process may incorporate mitigation measures regardless of whether an EIS is prepared. The comment period below may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the project

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD : June 12 – June 27

All persons may provide written comments about the proposal to the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. 98499. Comments must be received by 5 P.M. on June 27, 2024 . Any person wishing to become a party of record or desire a copy of the determination should include the request with their comments. A party of record may appeal the project determination to the City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner by filing a complete appeal application in accordance with Lakewood Municipal Code (LMC) 1.36.

Pursuant to Lakewood Municipal Code Title 18A, Conditional Use is a Type III permit which requires a public hearing before the Hearing Examiner.

Public Hearing Date: TBD

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Applicant: Quick Quack Car Wash, Vance Shannon (916) 505-8960 (all questions should be directed to City Staff).

City: Andrea Bell, Associate Planner. 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Contact: (253) 983-7814 or abell@cityoflakewood.us.