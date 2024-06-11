Lakewood recognized for Springbrook Park improvements – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood recently received the 2024 Spotlight Award from the Washington Recreation and Parks Association (WRPA) for the development and renovation of Springbrook Park.

The Spotlight Award highlights excellence and achievement in the field of parks and recreation by honoring the efforts of public agencies for projects that display the highest standards in design, development, and renovation of park and recreation spaces.

Springbrook Park is a special area and the city worked with the community to plan for the renovation of the park. Improvements included development of a loop trail system, a basketball court, a bike pump track, dog park, community garden and shoreline restoration along Clover Creek.

Previous improvements included park expansion, a pedestrian bridge to connect the park to neighbors across the creek, a new playground and parking lot.

More than 5,000 residents live within the park’s service area, which has geographic and economic challenges. These people now have access to a high-quality community park. The city received almost $800,000 in grants to support the $1.6 million project.