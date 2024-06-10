 Pierce County Fair Hosts a Fundraising Car Show Benefiting the DMAC Foundation – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Fair Hosts a Fundraising Car Show Benefiting the DMAC Foundation

Submitted by Tanya Peila, Pierce County Fair.

The Pierce County Fair is excited to announce a special fundraising car show benefiting the DMAC Foundation, DMAC’s Summer Classic Cruise-In. The event will take place on Sunday, August 11th, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Frontier Park in Graham. A portion of the proceeds from this event will go to support the DMAC Foundation, helping to further its mission.

Car enthusiasts are invited to register their vehicles for a $30 fee, which includes entry for one vehicle and the driver. This family-friendly event promises a full day of fun with something for everyone, including:

  • Food: A variety of delicious options to satisfy every craving.
  • Live Music: Enjoy performances from local artists.
  • Entertainment: Activities and entertainment suitable for all ages.
  • Games: Fun and engaging games for children and adults alike.
  • Animals: Get up close with some friendly farm animals.
  • Fabulous Cars: Admire a wide range of vehicles, from classic to modern, all while supporting a great cause.

All years, makes, and models of vehicles are welcome to participate in the car show, making it a must-see event for auto enthusiasts and families alike.

For more information or to register your vehicle, please visit our website at www.piercecountyfair.com/carshow.

Join us for a day of community, cars, and charity at the Pierce County Fair’s fundraising car show. Your participation and support will make a significant impact on the DMAC Foundation and the individuals it serves.

