Public Meeting: Emmert Lakewood Center LLC – The Suburban Times

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Lakewood City Council will, at its public meeting on the 1st day of July, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., consider and take final action whether to authorize by ordinance, legal proceedings if necessary to acquire by condemnation certain real property interests in the following subject properties for park improvements. The subject properties are identified as follows:

Owner: Emmert Lakewood Center LLC

Address: 9320 – 9330 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, Washington, 98499

Tax Parcel no. 5140001191

The reading and final action will occur at City Hall Council Chambers, located at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98498.

If you have concerns about this matter and want those concerns to be known and considered, they must be presented at the hearing or written comments can be submitted to the City Clerk, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 or by e-mail to bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us prior to the hearing.

This hearing will take place in the City Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA or you may attend the meeting virtually by dialing +1(253) 215- 8782 on your phone and enter meeting ID: 868 7263 2373. You can also visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86872632373. All persons will have an opportunity to present their oral comments at the hearing.