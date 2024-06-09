 Dance Theatre Northwest presents ENCORE – The Suburban Times

Dance Theatre Northwest presents ENCORE

Submitted by Sarah Witherup.

Dance Theatre Northwest proudly presents “ENCORE” with guest artist Richard Philion, showcasing our students’ hard work and passion across all dance forms. This year, we’re excited to enhance several dance pieces with live music by Jennifer Rhyne and Liz Landis, whose flute and harp performances will add an extra layer of beauty and depth to our celebration of dance. Join us for an evening where discipline meets creativity under the guidance of Artistic Director Melanie Kirk-Stauffer and our dedicated faculty. ENCORE promises to be a memorable event that connects and inspires through the power of dance and live music.

June 22, 2024 6:30pm
Lakes High School
10320 Farwest Dr SW, Lakewood

Visit DTNW.org to purchase tickets.

