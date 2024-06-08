Seed libraries available at select Pierce County Library System locations – The Suburban Times

The Pierce County Library System is helping to encourage a greener community by introducing new seed libraries at select locations throughout the county.

A seed library allows a community member to borrow seeds, grow them and harvest new seeds from mature plants to return to a participating library. Flower, herb and vegetable seeds welcomed. Whether a novice or a Master Gardener, this passive program sows more than seeds. It creates connection and nurturing growth in every sprouted plant.

Call or visit a participating library for more info:

Anderson Island Pierce County Library

11319 Yoman Rd. • 253-548-3536

Open every Wednesday year-round

13718 Pacific Ave., S., Tacoma • 253-548-3304

Open until late summer/early fall

2950 Steilacoom Blvd. • 253-548-3313

Open until late summer/early fall

14916 Washington Ave. SW, Lakewood • 253-548-3314

Open until late summer/early fall

3609 Market Place W., Suite 100 • 253-548-3307

Open until late summer/early fall

Find more resources about horticulture and gardening in the Pacific Northwest at mypcls.org.