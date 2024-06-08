 Seed libraries available at select Pierce County Library System locations – The Suburban Times

Seed libraries available at select Pierce County Library System locations

The Pierce County Library System is helping to encourage a greener community by introducing new seed libraries at select locations throughout the county.

A seed library allows a community member to borrow seeds, grow them and harvest new seeds from mature plants to return to a participating library. Flower, herb and vegetable seeds welcomed. Whether a novice or a Master Gardener, this passive program sows more than seeds. It creates connection and nurturing growth in every sprouted plant.

Call or visit a participating library for more info:

  • Anderson Island Pierce County Library
    11319 Yoman Rd. • 253-548-3536
    Open every Wednesday year-round
  • Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library
    13718 Pacific Ave., S., Tacoma • 253-548-3304
    Open until late summer/early fall
  • Steilacoom Pierce County Library
    2950 Steilacoom Blvd. • 253-548-3313
    Open until late summer/early fall
  • Tillicum Pierce County Library
    14916 Washington Ave. SW, Lakewood • 253-548-3314
    Open until late summer/early fall
  • University Place Pierce County Library
    3609 Market Place W., Suite 100 • 253-548-3307
    Open until late summer/early fall

Find more resources about horticulture and gardening in the Pacific Northwest at mypcls.org.

