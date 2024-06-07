Grave Grooming And Park Cleanup – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Grave Concerns Association.

The Western State Hospital Grave Concerns Association is hosting a grave grooming event at the historic cemetery at Fort Steilacoom Park on June 8, 2024 from 9:00am to 12:00noon which is a great reason to enjoy the weather and volunteer to make a difference in the community. Tools will be provided to help tidy the grounds. All skill levels are welcome. Learn more about Grave Grooming at our website wshgraveconcerns.org which also provides our contact and location details. We hope to see you there!