2024 Season of Music on the Square Kicks Off on July 10 – The Suburban Times

Get ready for another season of outstanding live music on Wednesday nights when Music on the Square (MOTS) returns to the Village at Chambers Bay for its sixth season.

The Joel Astley Band will get the music started on July 10 with Astley’s smooth blues vocals and harmonica skills. The rest of the 2024 lineup includes the return of popular acts as well as artists making their MOTS debuts:

July 17 – Flor de Luna (Santana and Latin rock)

July 24 – Pearl Django (gypsy jazz)

July 31 – King Kombeaux (Cajun swamp rock and blues)

August 7 – Sabor (Latin and Brazilian)

August 14 – Chris Eger Band (blues, rock, country)

August 21 – Mark Hurwitz and Gin Creek (blues, roots rock)

August 28 – Billy Stoops and the Dirt Angels (Americana)

Invite some friends, enjoy dinner from different food trucks each week and soak up the best of summer in U.P.! Check the City’s Events page for more details on each week’s artists and food trucks.

See you on the Square!