Take 5 Oil Change files project application – The Suburban Times

Project applications have been filed with the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department. The following is a description of the applications and the process for review. The applications and listed studies may be reviewed by contacting the Lead Planner assigned to the project or by visiting the online permit portal and searching for the associated application number. https://pals.cityoflakewood.us/palsonline/#/dashboard

APPLICATION NUMBER AND NAME : Permit #11796- Take 5 Short Plat

APPLICANT: Jeff Likes, ALC Architecture for Take 5 Lakewood RE, LLC

*Direct all comments and questions to the City of Lakewood contact listed below.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION : The applicant is requesting Preliminary Short Plat approval to subdivide a vacant commercial property located at 9810 Gravelly Lake Drive SW (APN#0219022196). The project site is a 27,696 sq ft (0.62 acre) parcel in the Central Business District (CBD) zone that would be split into two (2) parcels, proposed Lot 1 (16,978 sq ft) and Lot 2 (10,718 sq ft). The project includes constructing a Take 5 Oil Change facility on proposed Lot 2 and associated site improvements as seen in Design Review permit 6250, approved on November 9, 2023. Access to both lots would remain via a driveway connecting to Gravelly Lake Drive SW.

PROJECT LOCATION: 9810 Gravelly Lake Dr SW (APN# 0219022196) ZONING: Central Business District (CBD) PERMIT APPLICATION DATE: March 14, 2024 DATE APPLICATION DEEMED COMPLETE: April 30, 2024 PERMITS/REVIEW REQUESTED: Preliminary Short Plat OTHER PERMITS/PLANS WHICH MAY BE REQUIRED: Traffic Mitigation Fee, Design Review, Environmental Review, Site Development Permit, Building Permits

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD : May 29, 2024- June 25, 2024

All persons may provide written comments about the proposal to the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. 98499. Please include the permit number in your comments. Comments must be received by 5 P.M. on June 25, 2024 .Any person wishing to become a party of record or desire a copy of the determination should include the request with their comments. A party of record may appeal the project determination to the City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner by filing a complete appeal application in accordance with Lakewood Municipal Code (LMC) 1.36.

CONTACT INFORMATION :