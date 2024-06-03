Public asked to provide input on Pierce County’s Vision Zero Action Plan project – The Suburban Times

Pierce County is creating a Vision Zero Action Plan (VIZO) with the goal of attaining zero fatalities and serious injuries among all modes of transportation in unincorporated Pierce County by 2035. Public input on traffic safety in Pierce County is being collected to assist in plan development.

The Vision Zero Action Plan is a data-driven effort that will identify strategies and actions addressing the root causes of fatal and serious injury collisions Learn more about the project by watching this short video.

Individuals who travel on Pierce County roads are asked to share their opinions about traffic safety in Pierce County by visiting www.PierceCountyWa.gov/VisionZero and taking the short survey.

Public engagement efforts will be ongoing throughout the project duration, with a concentrated outreach effort scheduled until early August 2024. As part of the outreach efforts, Pierce County encourages residents to engage through various channels: