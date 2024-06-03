 Public asked to provide input on Pierce County’s Vision Zero Action Plan project – The Suburban Times

Public asked to provide input on Pierce County’s Vision Zero Action Plan project

Pierce County is creating a Vision Zero Action Plan (VIZO) with the goal of attaining zero fatalities and serious injuries among all modes of transportation in unincorporated Pierce County by 2035. Public input on traffic safety in Pierce County is being collected to assist in plan development. 

The Vision Zero Action Plan is a data-driven effort that will identify strategies and actions addressing the root causes of fatal and serious injury collisions    Learn more about the project by watching this short video

Individuals who travel on Pierce County roads are asked to share their opinions about traffic safety in Pierce County by visiting www.PierceCountyWa.gov/VisionZero and taking the short survey

Public engagement efforts will be ongoing throughout the project duration, with a concentrated outreach effort scheduled until early August 2024. As part of the outreach efforts, Pierce County encourages residents to engage through various channels:

  • Vision Zero Webpage: Visit www.PierceCountyWa.gov/VisionZero to access the latest project information, participate in the online survey, learn about upcoming events, request presentations for community groups, sign up for newsletters, and access additional resources.
  • Vision Zero Survey 
  • Social Media: Follow PPW Facebook and Pierce County Instagram
  • Community Group/Organization Outreach: Community groups and organizations interested in a presentation or providing feedback are encouraged to reach out for more information at visionzero@piercecountywa.gov.
  • In-Person Engagement: Pierce County is participating in various local events across the region, including farmers markets, community centers, and many more. Visit our project webpage for detailed information and to discover the full list of upcoming events that Pierce County will attend.

