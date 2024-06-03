Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom Receives WASA Community Leadership Award – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Historical School District (SHSD) is pleased to announce the Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom was the recipient of the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) Community Leadership Award. Club President Mike Johnson and Past President Sam Scott attended WASA’s event on May 31 to accept the award on behalf of the club.

The award is presented to community members or groups in recognition of their outstanding contributions to education. Specific criteria include benefit to students, leadership, motivation, success, cooperation/coordination with the local school district, recognition by others, and history of service.

Steilacoom Historical School District was proud to nominate the Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom for this award based on their exemplary modeling of all the above-mentioned criteria. The club has been a constant and continuous supporter of the district’s schools. Kiwanis members are always willing to volunteer at district events, and through their Kiwanis Mini Grant program have donated over $38,000 to SHSD schools in the 2023-24 school year. These funds have helped pay for field trips, STEAM supplies, adaptive instruments, classroom libraries, and more.

SHSD is extremely thankful to partner with the Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom to accomplish the shared vision of providing the best education for every student.