15th Annual Cops vs. Teachers Charity Event Raises Record Amount for Lakewood Family Y Programs – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Baron Coleman.

The 15th Annual Cops vs. Teachers charity basketball game and silent auction reached new heights today as community leaders and supporters gathered at the Lakewood YMCA.

Representatives from the Kiwanis Club of Clover Park, Lakes High School Skills USA Club, and various local organizations joined forces to present a generous check to benefit the Lakewood Family Y’s Youth Late Night Program and Foster Care Free Youth Membership initiative.

The event, which has become a beloved tradition in Lakewood, honors the memory of four Lakewood police officers and one Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our community in 2009. Their legacy lives on through this annual gathering, which unites law enforcement officers, educators, and residents in a spirit of camaraderie and shared purpose.

This year’s check presentation was a momentous occasion. With gratitude to the city of Lakewood, Puyallup, Pierce County, and all attendees, we proudly announce that a record-breaking $17,500.00 was raised. This remarkable sum will directly support the Lakewood Family Y’s programs, ensuring that local youth have access to essential resources, mentorship, and a safe space to thrive.

Clover Park School District Superintendent Ron Banner expressed his appreciation: “Today, we celebrate not only the incredible generosity of our community but also the unwavering commitment to our young people. The Youth Late Night Program and Foster Care Free Youth Membership initiative empower our youth, providing them with opportunities to learn, grow, and build lasting connections.”

Baron Coleman, lead organizer of the Cops vs. Teachers Charity Event, echoed these sentiments: “This year’s success is a testament to the dedication of our participants, volunteers, and the Kiwanis of Clover Park. Together, we’ve made a significant impact, ensuring that Lakewood’s youth have the support they need to thrive.”

The event featured thrilling basketball games, a silent auction, and heartfelt conversations among attendees. It exemplified the values of community, compassion, and empowerment that define Lakewood.

Event Highlights:

Date: Friday, April 26

Time: 5:30 PM

Location: Lakes High School

Address: 10320 Farwest Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98498

Beneficiaries:

Lakewood Family Y Youth Late Night Program

Foster Care Free Youth.