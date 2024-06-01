Who Takes the Cake? – The Suburban Times

Take a minute and put a smile on your face (and a craving in your sweet tooth) as you watch members of the University Place Police Department and other Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies as they tried their hands at frosting cupcakes during the Cupcake with a Cop meet-and-greet at Wanna Cupcake? on May 15, featured in the video below. This was another UPPD community outreach event designed to encourage more interaction between law enforcement personnel and the community outside of emergency situations.

Many thanks to Wanna Cupcakes’ owners Jim and Karie Romano for their generous donation of cupcakes and their support of the UPPD in hosting this event.