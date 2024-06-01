 Who Takes the Cake? – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Who Takes the Cake?

· · Leave a Comment ·

Take a minute and put a smile on your face (and a craving in your sweet tooth) as you watch members of the University Place Police Department and other Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies as they tried their hands at frosting cupcakes during the Cupcake with a Cop meet-and-greet at Wanna Cupcake? on May 15, featured in the video below. This was another UPPD community outreach event designed to encourage more interaction between law enforcement personnel and the community outside of emergency situations. 

Many thanks to Wanna Cupcakes’ owners Jim and Karie Romano for their generous donation of cupcakes and their support of the UPPD in hosting this event.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *