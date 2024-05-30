Korsmo Construction Sponsors Relay for Life – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Korsmo Construction.

John and Lisa Korsmo at Relay For Life.

Tacoma, WA – Korsmo Construction is pleased to announce its Bronze Level sponsorship of the 2024 Relay for Life Tacoma-South Puget Sound, as the organization celebrates its 40th year. Relay for Life unites communities across the globe to celebrate those whose lives have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones, and take lifesaving action towards a future free of cancer. The Relay has raised over $6.8 billion since its founding in 1985.

Dollars raised each year by more than 250,000 Relay participants help support the American Cancer Society’s mission in countless ways. Korsmo’s fundraising team will support efforts to fund and conduct breakthrough research and provide education, advocacy, and essential services to patients and their families throughout their cancer journey.

Korsmo Construction invites you to join us as we walk, jog, or run the track at Mt. Tahoma High School (4634 South 74th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409) on Saturday, June 8, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. To register with our team, please visit Relay For Life of Tacoma-Puget Sound: Korsmo Construction | Relay For Life (acsevents.org) or visit www.relayforlife.org/tacomapugetsound for general information.

Korsmo Construction is a commercial building general contractor based in Tacoma, Washington, that has served the Pacific Northwest since 1948. For more information, please visit the company website at www.korsmo.com.