Across the Fence: Liedermacher – The Suburban Times

I had no idea that the German term for singer-songwriter has made it into the English language. A liedermacher (pronounce approximately: ‘leader-ma-her) is basically a song maker, thus the literal meaning. The word only came up after WW II, notably introduced by German musician Wolf Biermann. Being of a more conservative family background, I wasn’t “exposed” to political song lyrics which was originally connoted with this left musician movement. I was listening to the pop music of the time on the radio. Yet I had heard of Wolf Biermann.

Biermann, the son of a Jewish resistance fighter in the Third Reich who was murdered in Auschwitz, harbored Communist ideas and, after WW II, emigrated to the newly founded German Democratic Republic (GDR), where he thought his ideals would receive more support than in Western Germany. Yet his non-conformist views weren’t appreciated by the GDR government; he was even barred from performing, blacklisted, and finally, while on a tour through Western Germany, stripped of his citizenship in 1976. All of his political isolation never stopped him from writing his songs – basically, his attitude shaped a lot of German liedermacher (that’s also the German plural) of the times and encouraged their criticism of politics and society.

One of Western Germany’s best-known liedermacher is certainly Reinhard Mey. His songs appeal to a wider public, as their approach is from a less political angle. One of his most popular songs is this one about the change of the importance of things when you are looking at them from a different angle such as in flying:

This song has even made it into German beer tents in the early 2000s. But he has also written very critical songs about environmental change such as the disappearance of cockchafers, people’s greed at buffets, or tourism.

I’d definitely call Udo Lindenberg another liedermacher – though he is called one of the founders of Deutschrock – yes, indeed, rock music with German lyrics. One of his best-known songs, yet, is his cover version of Chattanooga Choo Choo, a political provocation sung literally across the Wall in 1983, aimed at then GDR head of state Erich Honecker, responding to the stage ban that the GDR had imposed on Lindenberg:

Guess what! Honecker was livid to have been made fun of; but Lindenberg succeeded and was invited to perform at a concert in East Berlin that same year! It was to be his one and only GDR performance, though. Of course, his political engagement had him perform for Live Aid and for Rock Gegen Rechts (pronounce: rock gah-gn rah-ts, meaning rock against the right as in fascism). Which connects him with other German musicians like liedermacher Marius Müller-Westernhagen.

I might be wrong, but the movement of Neue Deutsche Welle (pronounce: ‘noy-ah ‘doy-tshah ‘val-lah, meaning New German Wave) of the late 1970s through the mid-80s would have been unthinkable without liedermacher and/or Deutschrockers like these. They wrote their own songs with German lyrics, and some of them have had quite critical voices. I’m pretty sure all of you have heard of this song by Nena protesting all war:

Today, there are apparently also liedermacher of the political right wing. I have never heard of any of them, as I just looked into a list of theirs. But then, I’m not in touch with German music these days anymore, anyhow. Surely though, I can sing along a lot of the good old stuff that shaped so much of who I am today.