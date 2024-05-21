Deputies put a quick end to ‘Breaking Bad’ episode – The Suburban Times

On May 7th, one of our deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle/parking problem call in Midland. The caller stated an unknown RV was parked in his driveway.

Our deputy saw several people passed out inside and saw narcotics paraphernalia around them. When he knocks on the window, the driver starts the RV and takes off.

Our deputy believed the driver was possibly under the influence of narcotics and was now DUI. The deputy was granted permission to pursue the RV.

Other deputies immediately were enroute to assist with one of them getting stop sticks out in front of the RV.

There was a successful stop stick deployment that started to deflate the tires on the RV and kept the speeds low.

The driver realizes he is not going to be able to out run our police vehicles and decided to bail out on foot with our deputy giving chase.

After detaining all the passengers deputies run the VIN number and discover this RV was recently stolen from Algona. Our deputy also saw the damage the vehicle caused when it rolled into his patrol car.

When the suspect jumped out of the RV, it rolled onto the curb and turned back towards the roadway. It collided into the passenger side of the deputies parked patrol car in the middle of the street when he jumped out for the foot pursuit.

Thankfully no one was injured and his car probably saved the homeowner’s vehicles (and garbage cans) from being struck by this driverless RV.

Our deputies spotted a bag of white powder on the floorboard of the vehicle so they applied for a warrant and searched the RV. They later found Fentanyl, and over 100 grams of methamphetamine.

The 40-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance w/intent to Distribute, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Attempting to Elude, DUI, Reckless Endangerment and Resisting Arrest.

His two female Passengers were arrested for an Escape 3rd Warrant out of Enumclaw and a DUI Warrant out of King County.

Running drugs in an RV worked on a popular tv series, but they couldn’t out run our deputies here in Pierce County, awesome work!

The post Deputies put a quick end to ‘Breaking Bad’ episode first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.