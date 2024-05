ARRIVE ALIVE… That is what we want for your children when they get behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Take a look at how Central Pierce Fire and Rescue, the Puyallup Extrication Team, Puyallup Police and the Pierce County Sheriff have teamed up to bring the Arrive Alive program to Central Pierce County.

We hope to increase awareness amongst our teens about the dangers of drunk, high and distracted driving on our roadways.