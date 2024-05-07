Transform traffic boxes into community art – The Suburban Times

The Pierce County Arts Commission (PCAC) invites artists residing within Pierce County to participate in a unique opportunity to beautify their communities once more. Applications are now being accepted online to submit artwork that can be applied to traffic signal boxes throughout unincorporated Pierce County.

“We are thrilled to continue this successful program with a renewed call for artwork,” said Kari Rinn, Arts Specialist for the Pierce County Economic Development department. “We look forward to seeing new and returning applicants submit fun and engaging designs that will transform something ordinary into something fun and engaging for the community.”

This call for artists welcomes submissions from both amateur and professional artists of all levels, embracing a diversity of styles and mediums. Artists must be 18 years of age or older and reside within Pierce County. The selected designs will serve to enhance neighborhood identity, transform ordinary spaces into community landmarks, and foster dialogue within the community.

Selected artists will be awarded $500 per box design which includes licensing rights that will enable the Commission to reproduce the final design on multiple traffic signal and/or utility boxes throughout the County. Artists can submit up to three designs.

The submission deadline for artwork and applications is Thursday, June 20 at 4:00 p.m. PST.

Want to learn more? An informational session will be held via Zoom on Thursday, May 9 at 4:00 p.m. For guidelines and to access the application, please visit www.PierceCountyWA.gov/Arts.

To date, there are 56 traffic box art wrap locations throughout unincorporated Pierce County managed through this program. To find out where the traffic art wraps are located and to see previous designs, visit www.PierceCountyWA.gov/ArtWrap.