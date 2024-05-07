Community Invited to Join in the Fun With Activities and Events Celebrating 2024 Historic Preservation Month – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash – Each May, the City of Tacoma celebrates National Historic Preservation Month with a calendar chock full of fun activities and events throughout Tacoma’s neighborhoods. This May is no different, with more than a dozen family-friendly events celebrating this year’s theme: Discovering Tacoma’s Stories.

The 2024 Historic Preservation Month brings history alive by going beyond the bricks and mortar of Tacoma’s historic places and landmarks. Discovering Tacoma’s Stories will shine a light on the people whose memories and stories make up the fabric of Tacoma’s rich history and cultural heritage.

May 2024 Historic Preservation Events

Summit on Black History & Preservation in Washington State – Saturday, May 11 at 10 AM

Historic Tacoma Walking Tour: Proctor Neighborhood – Saturday, May 11 at 11 AM

You Are Here: Tacoma Japantown Project – Wednesday, May 15 at 12:25 PM

Walk Tacoma: Old Town History Walk – Wednesday, May 15 at 6 PM

7th Annual Japanese American Day of Remembrance – Thursday, May 16 at 3:30 PM

Queen Victoria’s Birthday at Fort Nisqually – Saturday, May 18 at 11 AM

Eastside Story Fest – Saturday, May 18 at 1 PM

City of Tacoma Annual Historic Preservation Awards – Thursday, May 23 at 6 PM

Pretty Gritty Proctor Neighborhood Walking Tour – Sunday, May 26 at 6 PM

The marquee event of the 2024 Historic Preservation Month celebration is the annual Historic Preservation Awards Ceremony on Thursday, May 23 at 6 PM in Tacoma’s historic Blue Mouse Theater. The annual awards recognize the critical work of community members who enhance and preserve Tacoma’s unique character through outstanding heritage-related efforts.

Most events are free and open to the public. Full event details are available at cityoftacoma.org/HPevents.

Additional details about Tacoma’s full range of historic preservation programs and projects are available at cityoftacoma.org/HistoricPreservation.