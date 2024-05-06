RIDE ALONG: Deputy Avalos – The Suburban Times

Dayshift in Parkland can be pretty busy, but when they get the chance our deputies like to be proactive and work on problem areas in the community. RIDE ALONG with Deputy Brandon Avalos to see how he helps tackle ongoing issues in Parkland.

We share these videos with you so you have an actual look at what it is like to work a full shift as a deputy. Visit our profile to see our other Ride Along and body camera videos or checkout our YouTube page to skip the posts and just watch videos!

The post RIDE ALONG: Deputy Avalos first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.