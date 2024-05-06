 Register your student for the Youth Empowerment Summit – The Suburban Times

Register your student for the Youth Empowerment Summit

The Lakewood Youth Council is hosting a Youth Empowerment Summit on Saturday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Harrison Preparatory School.

This event is a great opportunity for Lakewood youth in grades 7-12 to come together to learn important life skills and engage in meaningful activities and conversations.

There will be free food, a Coffee Truck with free drinks, lawn and video games, door prizes, a photo booth and more.

Students will participate in breakout sessions and be part of a discussion on cultural wealth.

The event is free and open to any youth in Lakewood in grades 7-12. Pre-registration is required. Sign up today online.

