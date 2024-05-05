“Wrongful Conviction” – The Suburban Times

On Thursday, the 2nd of May, The Rotary Club of Tacoma featured Retired Superior Court Judge Mike Heavey from Seattle as it’s program. On May 2nd Judge Mike Heavey called wrongful convictions a “national disgrace.” I think the audience of sixty agreed completely with Judge Heavey. I liked the video comment of Judge Heavey and the serious news of wrongful convictions.

Judge Michael Heavey, Ret. spoke on Rectifying Wrongful Convictions – Jan 16, 2024 at the Bellevue Rotary –

Judge Michael J. Heavey served as a judge for the King County Superior Court. He was appointed to the bench by former Governor Gary Locke on September 16, 2000, and retired in 2013. After retiring, he co-founded Judges for Justice with the Hon. Peter Deegan (Ret.) of Michigan.

Here is what Judges for Justice work for, "Sometimes prosecutors, police and juries get it wrong, grievously wrong. That's the bad news. The good news is that most people are of good will and will not abide injustice if they know the truth. Judges for Justice works to shine the light of truth into a community where a shocking crime has occurred to help correct the error of a wrongful conviction."

Can you even imagine what someone must go through knowing they are innocent of any wrong doing? I like what Judge Heavey has to say, “It is a daunting task to undo a wrongful conviction. We are sustained in the faith that the truth will eventually prevail. The innocent person will be set free.”