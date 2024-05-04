Washington State celebrates Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month – The Suburban Times

Washington State Health Care Authority announcement.

Governor Jay Inslee has proclaimed May as Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month in Washington State, shining a spotlight on the importance of maternal mental health and the need for increased awareness and support for new and expectant parents.

The proclamation recognizes that over 83,000 babies are born in Washington State each year and emphasizes the prevalence of perinatal depression and related mood disorders, affecting approximately 20% of new and expectant parents.

“Lack of awareness, knowledge of screening tools, and access to treatment and supportive services contribute to underreporting and untreated cases of perinatal mental health issues,” said Dr. Charissa Fotinos, State Medicaid director at the Health Care Authority (HCA). “Heightened awareness and education are critical to addressing maternal mental health, which can impact parents and lead to adverse outcomes in children.”

Perinatal mood and anxiety disorders are highly treatable with various interventions, including therapy, medication, support groups, and community services. By increasing awareness and access to these resources, we can help ensure that every parent receives the care they need to thrive.

HCA is marking Maternal Health Awareness Month by providing valuable resources to support individuals facing maternal mental health challenges. HCA encourages individuals to access the following resources:

Washington State Perinatal Support Network: offers support groups, resources, and referrals for parents experiencing perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. Crisis Connections: offers 24-hour crisis line for anyone experiencing a crisis, including new and expectant parents. Mental Health America of Washington: provides information and resources for mental health support and treatment options.

More information and resources are available on HCA’s website.