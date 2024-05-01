Lakewood Rotary Names Students of the Year and Hosts Student Panel – The Suburban Times

Rotary Club of Lakewood named four local high school students as its Students of the Year at a recent meeting: Susan Anderson, Steilacoom High School; Deepak Chaudhary, Clover Park High School; Dylan Pant, Lakes High School; and Wendi Valdivia Torres, Harrison Preparatory School.

Susan Anderson is a senior who serves as her school’s choral board president, National Honor Society president and editor of the yearbook.

Deepak Chaudhary is a sophomore who is a member of the Student 2 Student group that gives tours to new students and families. He recently participated in the Frances Hesselbein Leadership Program at the Air Force Academy in Colorado.

Wendi Valdivia-Torres is a senior who is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as the president of the Spanish Honor Society President and environmental awareness club.

Dylan Pant is a senior who is one of 161 National Presidential Scholars, has completed 11 Advanced Placement (AP) courses in two years, and will compete at the DECA National Competition soon.

Students also participated on a panel sharing their experiences in high school. They discussed their biggest challenges in schools, individuals who have impacted them the most in school, future plans and how community groups can support schools.