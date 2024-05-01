Lakes High School Ranked Among Region’s Best Schools – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakes High School is ranked among the region’s best public high schools according to a recent ranking from U.S. News and World Report. Lakes is the 16th ranked high school in Pierce County and ranked 113th in Washington state.

“Lakes High School’s efforts to ensure the best academic culture and supports for students is a remarkable example of our district’s dedication to giving students the resources and space to thrive academically, socially and emotionally,” said Superintendent Ron Banner.

Harrison Preparatory School, which has been included in previous rankings, is not included in this year’s ranking due to a change in the way the Washington State Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction publicly reports graduation rates.

U.S. News and World Report completes this ranking annually to identify schools that, in the opinion of the evaluators, are best preparing students for college and careers.

The rankings were determined by six key indicators: college readiness (30%), college curriculum breadth (10%), state assessment proficiency (20%), state assessment performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%) and graduation rate (10%).

You can view the complete rankings here.