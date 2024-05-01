Hypothermic Kittens Discarded in a Cardboard Box Clinging to Life – The Suburban Times

On April 28, five two-day-old kittens were found hypothermic and stiff, discarded in a box where they endured 24 hours in frigid temperatures on a Summit neighborhood street.

The box was discovered by a young community member who grew concerned after seeing the same box after 24 hours.

“My daughter found them in the box, cold, stiff and lifeless,” says community member Mary Ann Sebastian. “We tried to revive them, and once one showed signs of life, we knew we had to get them help right away.”

The five kittens were brought to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County for immediate medical intervention.

The shelter’s veterinary team increased the kittens’ body temperature using hair dryers and an incubator to maintain their body temperatures and administered essential nutrients.

One kitten did not survive.

Additionally, a litter of six kittens requiring lifesaving care arrived at the shelter less than 48 hours later.

Donations are urgently needed to provide ongoing monitoring and care for these surviving kittens and thousands more lost, injured, and neglected pets who enter the shelter each year.

Community members have the opportunity to double their impact through May 8 during the shelter’s GiveBIG fundraising event, thanks to a $25,000 matching gift from Larson Automotive Group.

Donations can be made on the shelter’s website at www.thehumanesociety.org/cold-kittens.