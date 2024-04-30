Letter: ‘We need companies like Kroger’ – The Suburban Times

Deryl McCarty, USAF (Retired), South Hill.

As a longtime resident of our South Sound communities, a fourth generation Washingtonian, and a 30-year USAF retiree, I see every day that veterans – Active Duty of every service, Guardsmen, Reservists, DoD civilian employees and their families – are the economic and volunteer lifeblood of this community. FYI: veterans volunteer a national average of 95 hours per year versus 74 hours for the average American.

And because JBLM is the single largest employer in our area, and it contracts out for many services in the community, and because veterans are contributing significant property and sales taxes to our local governments for fire and police services, and streets and highways, we are richer for the presence of our veterans and their families.

But for many in the military community this is a two-way street. As most will attest, military pay is not always on the right side of the poverty line, especially for young military families. So many local and national businesses have stepped in. In the last ten years, for example, Kroger has hired over 50,000 veterans for in-store work (check out, product experts, department managers), along with technology and logistics employees at the regional and corporate levels And Kroger has committed over $41 million to the USO, making them the largest contributor in the organization’s 41-year history. Which means a great deal to our local USO on JBLM and the USO at Sea-Tac Airport. Additionally, they’ve spent time and considerable resources to facilitate job training skills programs and hiring for veterans returning from active duty.

Currently, Kroger is amid an effort to merge with Albertsons. They’ve pledged no store closures and no jobs losses. They are also honoring all existing labor agreements. Yet many (including WA AG Bob Ferguson) have expressed opposition. With the growth of Wal-Mart and Costco, the market is shifting, and Kroger is responding to survive. I fear that if they are unable to merge and compete, they may go the way of K-Mart and Sears.

The merger is likely headed to legal battle, but our communities should give this merger a chance. We need companies like Kroger to stay in business and in our neighborhoods, to continue supporting the life blood of our community – veterans.