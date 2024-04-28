New exhibit exploring the women of Fort Nisqually now on display – The Suburban Times

Visitors to Fort Nisqually Living History Museum can experience the newest exhibit In Her Shoes: The Women of Fort Nisqually, now on display through August.

The women of Fort Nisqually played an important role in the daily activities of the fort. Nearly all of them were métis, originating from the Latin verb miscēre meaning “to mix”, and had both Native American and Euro-American heritage. It was common for métis women to marry within the fur trade — marrying European employees or their métis sons. These women labored for their families and for the Company. Some planted potatoes, washed laundry, and cleaned wool. Others hosted visiting dignitaries.

This exhibit explores the heritage and lives of these women at this early-mid 19th century settlement on the Puget Sound.

Guests are invited to the museum May 25, June 22, July 27, and August 24 to experience the work of the women at Fort Nisqually firsthand. Hands-on experiences include planting seeds, beading, and more!

Interested in experiencing this exhibit at your site? In Her Shoes is available to travel to museums, libraries, schools, and community centers in Washington State. Please visit Fortnisqually.org for more information.