Letter: The Legacy of the Leaf – The Suburban Times

A “gem among native plants,” the trillium flower in the forest is “like finding a secret treasure that only nature could hide so well,” extolled a gardening website.

These native beauties – treasures in the forest, bestowed with exceptional grace, adorned with delicate beauty, dressed as if attending a gala, with flowing silk of intricate pattern – trilliums grow best in dappled shade among dead and dying leaves that have fallen to the forest floor.

The unique charm for which trilliums are known – their aesthetic loveliness, their exquisite elegance – is in no small measure the result of another delicateness on display: the decay that enriches the soil from which these flowers grow.

It is no wonder then that Amit Ray wrote, “Fallen leaves on the ground are the golden song of immortal creativity,” (from the website “Walk My World.”)

As intricately detailed as the flower, is the elaborately patterned leaf.

May our lives be as beautiful as the flower, and our legacy spread weblike as the leaf.

And may we live and love gracefully in keeping with this gift of life we’ve been given until it is time to leave.