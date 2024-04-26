Show Your Appreciation For TPD – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

The Tacoma Business Council is throwing an Appreciation Lunch for the Tacoma Police Department on May 16 at Police Headquarters. This event is intended to show our officers and the staff at TPD that their hard work, dedication and bravery is truly appreciated. We know that they put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe and we wanted to say, “Thank you!”

We would love your help in making this a great event. We are looking for donations of items for a raffle that day. So far we’ve received the following donations:

Pizza for the lunch from Cloverleaf Pizza & Apizza

Mariner’s tickets from Propel Insurance

Rainiers Summit Club tickets from Burns Towing

All donors will receive special recognition at the lunch. May 10 is the donation deadline. Contact us at info@tacomabusinesscouncil.com if you want to donate an item.