Nice and Improved Northwest Water View – The Suburban Times

Jada

Jada slowed her run and then stopped and got out a sippy cup. After a long and cooling drink she closed her cup and started running further down the sidewalk. Being a man I watched her jogging and bouncing down the hill. I had seen her run before, and it was always worth another look. She was nice to watch, but too young for me . . . or I was too old for her, it didn’t really matter. Jada was part of my daily scenic view of Puget Sound and Vashon Island across the water.

Jada had several running outfits. She rented a room from our neighbor three houses down. Beside the cute entertainment it was a great evening. The sun was just going down and the night was just about ready to cool off the hot late spring day.

I went into the kitchen and came back out to sit on the deck and enjoy the evening. I was relaxing in my comfy deck chair when I saw Jada do some sort of a hop, skip and a jump as she continued on her way and went to the porch of another house a little further down the street. It looked like she was wearing some sort of lightweight running gloves, which I hadn’t seen her wearing earlier. I didn’t really know well the owner of the house where she was standing, but it wasn’t my business. However, I took a closer look when it appeared that Jada had forced the front door open and walked in.

It wasn’t any of my business of course. However, it began to be my business when I saw a flicker of what appeared to be a burning torch of sorts inside the house. It didn’t look right, but it really still wasn’t my business . . . and then it looked like there were flickers in two other rooms. But still I wasn’t sure if there was really a fire or perhaps some sort of new lighting or decorating crap.

Once the explosion went off it was all over. I fumbled in my pocket for my phone, which fell onto the deck as I clamored out of my chair and called the fire department. By the time the fire department arrived the house down the street was pretty much a waste. The explosion kinda settled everything. Nearly thirty minutes later the owner showed up and just looked bewildered. He got out of his car . . . along with Jada. My mouth dropped.

Two days later some sort of detective or claims man came knocking. He asked questions about the night of the fire and of course I had to mention Jada. I described her to a tee . . . or rather thought I did. Actually, it looked like the running outfit I had seen on Jada, didn’t match with other descriptions from other neighbors. On top of that, Jada had been recognized shopping with the house owner Derek . . . at the same time the house was blazing.

The house explosion involved a classic Austin Healy sportscar which was kept in the basement. When the classic sportscar went up, so did most of the house. Something just stuck in my craw. How could all of this be going on?

I wanted to set things right, but I couldn’t really figure out what was right. Nothing fit nor matched up. Besides, almost instantly Derek built a modern sleek one story house which gave him a great water view as did several others in our block including me also. Improved views meant more value to our homes. The fire also scorched and damaged several fir trees, which now were now gone leaving more improved water views for a number of neighbors.

Jada and Derek got married and invited everyone on the block to join them for a 4th of July party. Of course I had to go to the party, who would want to carry bad feelings to a party so I relaxed and enjoyed myself. I was one the last ones to leave. Jada smiled, I smiled, and then she gave me a thumbs up and a little laughter that told me everything I needed to know. Jada and Derek remain two of my best friends.