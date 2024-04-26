Lakewood RFP for Western State Hospital Campus Redevelopment Project – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood is seeking Request for Proposals (RFP) from qualified parties to review permit applications and perform commercial building inspections for the Western State Hospital (WSH) campus redevelopment project.

Click here to view the Request for Proposals (RFP).

All proposals must be submitted by email to City Clerk Briana Schumacher via email at: bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us, clearly marked in the subject line as: RFP-Contract Review Western State Hospital Submission. All proposals must be submitted to by 5:00 p.m. on May 7, 2024.

Any questions regarding the RFP shall be directed to Jeff Rimack at 253-983-7739.