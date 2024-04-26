Council’s CDEC to Hold Public Hearing on Amendments to Executive’s Preferred Alternative to Comprehensive Plan Update Approach – The Suburban Times

Pierce County is gearing up for its 2024 Comprehensive Plan (plan) update, a process mandated by state law under the Washington State Growth Management Act (GMA).

To balance the plan and better understand the benefits and trade-offs of different approaches, Pierce County has studied three options:

No Action: The County makes no changes, keeping programs and policies the same while families continue to grow and people continue to move into Pierce County. Centers and Corridors: Support more affordable housing by allowing more homes to be built in the urban areas of the County. It also takes steps to make transportation more efficient and the community more resilient to climate change. High-Capacity Transit: Create dense neighborhoods within a half mile of bus rapid transit lines. This would require bigger investments in different types of transportation and the preservation of rural areas and forest lands to help the County prepare for climate change.

You have an opportunity to share your perspective on Monday, April 29, at 1:30 p.m., when the Pierce County Council’s Community Development and Environment Committee (CDEC) holds a public hearing on Resolution No. R2024-158, the Executive’s proposed preferred alternative. The Committee will consider the Executive’s proposed preferred alternative alongside the other alternatives and hear your input. The resolution will approve other key land use and policy considerations that may be integrated into the Comprehensive Plan Periodic Update.

What: Public Hearing on Resolution No. R2024-158

Where: Pierce County Council Chambers, 930 Tacoma Ave. S Room 1046 in Tacoma, WA

When: Monday, April 29, at 1:30 p.m.

You can also attend remotely by calling (253) 215-8782 and using Webinar ID: 928-4334-3887 or visiting https://www.piercecountywa.gov/4414. You can also provide written comments on the legislation’s webpage here.

Thereafter, the Committee may make amendments before the County Council takes final action on the resolution, currently scheduled for Tuesday, May 14. The alternative the County Council chooses will provide clear guidance to the Planning and Public Works Department as staff work to finalize the update. As the deadline approaches, the Pierce County Council remains dedicated to ensuring a transparent and inclusive process in updating the plan that reflects the evolving needs and priorities of its communities.

Background

The Pierce County Comprehensive Plan is a 20-year policy document that addresses growth in the unincorporated areas of Pierce County. It is also the foundation for several community plans and capital facilities planning, which must be consistent with the Comprehensive Plan’s policy framework. By law, the County is required to review its Comprehensive Plan every 10 years and update it where necessary, also known as a periodic review. This periodic review must be completed by Dec. 31, 2024.

The Comprehensive Plan update involves a thorough review and evaluation of existing plans and development regulations to ensure they align with changes in state laws, regional and local planning policies, growth forecasts, and scientific advancements. Pierce County’s efforts are in accordance with the Puget Sound Regional Council’s Vision 2050, which outlines a regional growth strategy for King, Snohomish, Kitsap, and Pierce counties.

Over the past several months, Pierce County has undertaken various public engagement activities, including stakeholder interviews and public hearings, to gather input on critical areas such as greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, climate vulnerability assessments, and racially disparate impacts to housing. The County expects to address the following topics in the update:

Affordable housing

Responsible Growth

Health and Equity

Parks and Open Spaces

Environment and Sustainability

Transportation and Traffic

A final Council decision on the 2024 Comprehensive Plan periodic update is anticipated to occur later this year.

For more information and updates on the Pierce County Comprehensive Plan Update, please visit https://www.piercecountywa.gov/950/Comprehensive-Plan.