Almost, Maine Review – Tacoma Little Theatre – The Suburban Times

The set was simple, leaving our minds to connect with the scenes, the actors, and caring. All photos by Dennis K Photography.

I like the New York comment by Catherine Rampell from ten years ago: “Almost, Maine,” . . . is basically a higher-concept and more clever version of Hollywood hits like “Love Actually“ and “Valentine’s Day.” But this rom-com leans on shrewd writing rather than star power in its nine interlocking love stories, all happening in the same New England town on the same moonless night.”

Welcome to Almost, Maine. It’s love. But not quite. Tacoma Little Theatre presents the charming and beloved Almost, Maine, by John Cariani, as part of its 105th Season. Almost, Maine is directed by Rick Honor. Blake R. York is the Technical director. The back drop of northern lights felt like magic.

Joshua Oliver (left) and Brookelyne Peterson (right) looking for a shoe.”

We were immediately touched by the humor, the caring, and the reaching out for loving and connections. The set was simple, leaving our minds to connect with the scenes, the actors, and caring. The Northern Lights as a backdrop connected with us immediately.

“Almost, Maine is a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. It’s almost in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend—almost—in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.”

Rachel Blackwelder Gardner (left) and Brookelyne Peterson (right) exploring feelings.

I like this image featuring Joshua Oliver (left) and Brookelyne Peterson (right). Each set changed just enough to keep our attention and imagination. Joshua was in last year’s production of The Shawshank Redemption. Brookelyne moved here from Utah and appeared here as Emmy Helmer in TLT’s presentation of A Doll’s House Part 2.

Rachel Blackwelder Gardner (left) and Brookelyne Peterson (right) explore feelings and are surprised. Rachel is new to Tacoma, but has an extensive background of stage experience.

Rachel Blackwelder Gardner (left) and K Cryer (right) just enjoying the sky.

Rachel Blackwelder Gardner (left) and K Cryer (right) just enjoying the sky. K is a student from UWT. He first appeared on stage in his freshman year.

Joshua Oliver (left) and K Cryer (right) sharing and enjoying the northern lights and friendship. It doesn’t get much better in Maine, nor in the theater at TLT.

“Almost, Maine” will run through Sunday, May 12, 2024, for a total of 10 performances. Evening showings are at 7:30 pm and matinees are at 2:00 pm.

Joshua Oliver (left) and K Cryer (right) sharing and watching the northern lights.

Tickets are $29.00 (Adults), $27.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $22.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $155.00.

“Almost, Maine” is recommended for ages 13 and up.