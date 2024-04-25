Three Upcoming Parks/Trails Work Parties in May – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nancy Henderson.

With spring now upon us, there is plenty of work to be done in our parks and on our trails.

Here are volunteer opportunities coming up:

Sunday, May 5, 1 PM to 3 PM, Chambers St entrance to Farrell’s Marsh

Remove invasive plants (green alkanet, blackberry vines) encroaching on our 75 young trees.

Monday, May 13, 9 AM to 11 AM, 5th St Waterway near Jackson St and Wallace on 4th St walking trail

Remove reed canary grass along the waterway and blackberry vines along the bank while being careful to preserve the wild rose plants.

Friday, 17 May, 8 AM to 10 AM, Saltars Point Park

Remove green alkanet, tansy ragwort, and Scotch broom in the park.

Tools: hand clippers, shears or loppers, shovels, pick axes. Some tools provided by Town. Wear protective clothing, long sleeves, and gloves. Rubber boots would be helpful near the waterway.

Snacks/refreshments will be provided.

Thank you for volunteering!