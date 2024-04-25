Summer Education Program at Lakewood Playhouse – The Suburban Times

Over the coming months, Lakewood Playhouse has a wide range of education events on offer, covering various theatrical disciplines, for all ages.

Our Summer sessions are:

Littles Summer Camp: Imagination Theatre (Ages 3-7)

Teaching Artist: LaNita Hudson Walters

Dates: June 24-28

Time: 9:00AM-1:00PM

Cost: $250

An experience based on imagination, creativity, and storytelling! Learn the basics of acting and the theatrical process through games and exciting lessons in a fun and supportive environment culminating in an original presentation.

Teen/Adult Skills Workshops

Dates: June 24-28

Time: 2:00-4:00PM (Teens)

6:30-9:00PM (Adults)

Cost: $200 for the week, $45 for each workshop

Monday 6/24: Acting Through Song

Tuesday 6/25: Speaking Shakespeare

Wednesday 6/26: Stage Combat

Thursday 6/27: Preparing Your Monologue

Friday 6/28: Nail The Dance Call

Come build your skills with this week of fun, exciting and informative workshops!

Shakespeare’s Verse – Skills Workshop (16+)

Teaching Artist: Noel Koran

Dates: July 1, 2, 3, 5

Time: 6:00-8:00PM

Cost: $200

This four day workshop is an introductory course for actors to learn the basics of speaking Shakespeare’s verse for the stage. In the workshop, we’ll learn about how to deal with the scansion, rhythm, pitch and poetry of Shakespeare’s timeless plays.

Shakespeare’s Songs – Acting Through Song Workshop (16+)

Teaching Artist: Joseph C. Walsh

Dates: July 1, 2, 3, 5

Time: 8:00-10:00PM

Cost: $200 (Participants), $100 (Observers)

This four day course will focus on how music, lyrics, intention and performer combine to create focused and multi-dimensional Musical Theatre Moments, specifically exploring musicals inspired by the works of William Shakespeare. This is a group class/lab environment where each participant will be given time to perform their selected song with instruction afterwards.

Brush Up Your Shakespeare! (Rising 9th-12th Graders)

A Celebration Of Shakespeare In His Own Words And In Popular Culture

Teaching Artist: Noel Koran

Dates: July 8-19

Time: 9:00AM-4:00PM

Showcases: July 19 7:00PM/July 20 Time TBD

Cost: $450

Noel Koran directs a revue-style show which explores the world of Shakespeare. From Shakespeare’s poetry to modern musicals and pop music this revue built around the talents of participants will culminate in an outdoor performance as part of Summerfest in Steilacoom Fort Park. Build your classical, contemporary and musical theatre acting technique while collaborating to create this brand new theatrical revue.

Devised Jukebox Musical (Rising 6th-12th Graders)

Dates: July 22-August 9

Time: 9:00AM-4:00PM

Showcases: August 9 7:00PM/August 10 2:00PM

Cost: $550

Bring your creativity to this unique three week experience! Do you have a favorite music artist? Do you have a favorite story? Well…see what happens when you put them together! Collaborate with your fellow students to devise a brand new jukebox musical in just three weeks! You will be led through the devising process to tell a story of your choice using music and songs of your choice! Move over Mamma Mia, a new jukebox musical is on its way!

Into The Woods Jr. (Rising 3rd-8th Graders)

Dates: August 12-23

Time: 9:00AM-4:00PM

Showcases: August 23 7:00PM/August 24 2:00PM

Cost: $450

Be careful what you wish for, as Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s cockeyed fairytale comes to life in this adaptation of their groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical. Into The Woods Jr. features all of your favorite characters – Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch – in this lyrically rich retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables where we learn that no one is alone. In this two week experience, you will use this musical masterpiece to develop your skills in singing, acting and dancing.

Willy Wonka Kids (Rising 1st-6th Graders)

Dates: August 26-30

Time: 9:00AM-4:00PM

Showcase: August 30 7:00PM

Cost: $275

Roald Dahl’s timeless story of the world-famous candy man and his quest to find an heir is a golden ticket to adventure. This fun week-long experience will utilize Dahl’s classic adventure to give your actors a taste of the theatrical process. From audition to performance in just one-week this will give the young actor a chance to develop their skills while learning through collaboration and experiencing every aspect of the production process.

For more details and to make a booking, visit the Education page of our website.

At Lakewood Playhouse, we believe finances should not be a barrier to participation. Please contact us for scholarship and assistance options.