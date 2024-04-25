Northbound Pacific Ave. Between South 7th St. and Schuster Parkway Closed for Maintenance April 27 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – On April 27, from 6 AM – 4 PM, northbound Pacific Avenue between South 7th Street and Schuster Parkway will close for roadside vegetation maintenance. While access to northbound Schuster Parkway from Pacific Avenue is unavailable, traffic will be detoured around the closure via Stadium Way. Community members with questions can call Craig Hamburg at (253) 318-1738.
