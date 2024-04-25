 Make way for May, Family-friendly events to kick-off spring – The Suburban Times

Make way for May, Family-friendly events to kick-off spring

Upcoming events from Metro Parks Tacoma. Click here to learn more and register.

  • Spring Fling
  • Tacoma Chess Club: Spring Championship Tournament
  • Point Defiance Community Garden Club Work Party
  • Critter of the Month
  • Klahowya
  • Spring Native Plant Sale
  • “Power Play” Art Contest
  • Lifeguard Training Pre-Course Swimming Assessment
  • Opening of Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater Show and Bugs Alive
  • Spring Swap Meet
  • Swan Creek Trail Run
  • Mindfulness Walks
  • Coffee with the Birds – May Program: Swallows
  • Point Defiance Flower & Garden Festival
  • Summer Camps

