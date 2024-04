Submitted by Suzanne F Chambers.

Incorruptible was funny and completely enjoyable. We need to support our local theater and Lakewood Playhouse has been making huge steps towards making it a fun and enjoyable night out. Did I mention the snacks and popcorn. Fantastic! The lemon custards were my favorite new addition. Find your own favorite during the next play The Niceties! coming end of May. Here’s hoping I’ll see you at the theater.