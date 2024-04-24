The Sub Times Sports Page: Baseball at LBC Week 2 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Rediske.

Mr. Vaughn, second grade teacher at Idlewild came to see some of his students (Idlewild Falcons) play baseball.

April 16 & 20 & 23 Results

12U (ages 12 and under)

Raptors 14, Diamondbacks 2

Dominators 11, Titans 9

10U (ages 10 and under)

Rainiers 11, Cyclones 7

The Cyclones jumped out with 4 runs in the first, but the Rainiers scored 6 in the 6th to take the lead for the first time and held on. For the Cyclones, Braiden and Finnegan hit doubles, while Kaleb Gabriel had a triple. Kamden pitched the first two innings, allowing only 2 hits and a run, with 5 strikeouts. Brody pitched 3 innings for the Rainiers with 6 strikeouts and only one run allowed. Brody, Ace, and Tristan all had doubles, with Brody, Eli, Grayson and Tristan hitting a triple. Grayson led the team with 4 RBIs.

Knights 8, Rivals 6

The Knights scored 5 runs in the first and never looked back. For the Rivals, James pitched 4 innings and notched 9 strikeouts. Gavin, Gustav, James and Tristan all hit doubles, while Logan had 3 stolen bases. For the Knights, Liam and Sawyer paced the team with 2 RBIs each, while Hunter and Liya had a double with Isaac, Liya and Sawyer all hitting for a 3-bagger. Liam and Sawyer topped them all with a home run each. The Knights remain undefeated on the year (2-0).

8U (ages 8 and under)

Bills 25, Rainiers 14

Tillicum Crushers 15, Panthers 11, played at Four Heroes. Job Anderson was the game’s MVP for the Crushers, making several outs at first base and hitting the ball hard as well.

Diamondbacks 20, Hornets 19

Rainiers 26, Tillicum Crushers 24

G Jackson and M Williams both had multiple hard hits through the infield to lead the Rainiers in a back-and-forth contest that saw both teams with a chance to win up to the very end.

Bulldozers 15, Bills 11

And the coach’s report: “And a good time was had by all!”

Hornets 15, Diamondbacks 9

8U Standings:

Rainiers 2-1

Diamondbacks 2-1

Hornets 2-1

Bulldozers 1-1

Bills 1-1

Tillicum Crushers 1-2

Panthers 0-2

10U Standings:

Knights 2-0

Rivals 1-1

Rainiers 1-1

Cyclones 0-2

