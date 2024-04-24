Put your food waste in your yard waste cart – The Suburban Times

Pierce County’s curbside residential yard waste program now accepts food waste. Residents can put all food and yard waste in their existing yard waste container.

In accordance with Washington State House Bill 1799, Pierce County is now accepting residential food waste with yard waste. Accepting food waste is a critical action in Pierce County’s Sustainability 2030 Plan that calls for a 45% greenhouse gas reduction by 2030. This effort is being coordinated by Pierce County in partnership with LRI and Pierce County’s three haulers: Murrey’s Disposal, LeMay Pierce County Refuse, and University Place Refuse & Recycling.

While preventing wasted food in the first place has the greatest environmental benefit, diverting this food waste will both extend the life of the landfill and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. When food and yard waste ends up in the landfill, the nutrients never return to the soil. Instead, the organic material rots and produces methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. Now, food scraps can be composted instead of buried in the landfill. Compost reduces soil erosion, improves water quality, helps store carbon and increases soil’s ability to retain water.

Pierce County is adding capacity to the Purdy Compost Facility to make sure that there is adequate space in the future to accommodate the increased food and yard waste that comes with population growth.

Residents are encouraged to add the following things to their food/yard waste carts:

Fruits/vegetables

Seafood/shells

Bones

Meat

Dairy

Bread/rice

Coffee grounds and tea bags

The following things will not be accepted:

Pizza boxes

Items labeled compostable (take-home boxes, service ware, plastic bags)

Napkins

Plastic plates and cups

These new guidelines apply across Pierce County, regardless of your service provider. You can find the new guidelines at PierceCountyWa.gov/YardWaste.